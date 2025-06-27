Neighborhood eyesore frustrates community: 'I shake my head in disbelief'

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Neighbors share their concerns about a growing eyesore on Sweetwater Drive in Pasco County.

Shayla Jones lives across the street: “It’s horrible conditions to be living in."

So does Kelly Sagovia: “I shake my head in disbelief.”

And the view from Ashley Lembert’s backyard is not pleasant: “It’s just clothes and blankets and old food. And vegetables and fruit just all piled on top of each other like this awful lasagna. And the smell is atrocious.”

Neighbors on Sweetwood Drive say Pasco County Code Enforcement has been to this house on Sweetwood Drive before.

But people here say the collection of items surrounding the home is growing.

“Just trash and other people's furniture, clothing,” said Jones.

“Anything and everything. Probably the kitchen sink too,” said Sagovia.

Frustrated with the conditions not getting any better, Jones emailed ABC Action News looking for help.

After seeing the house for myself, I checked with code enforcement. They told me they are actively prosecuting the violation on the property, and a hearing for the property is scheduled for July 25.

Sagovia wants to move, but is having a hard time.

“I can’t sell my house right now because nobody is going to buy a house with a house looking like that,” said Sagovia.

There’s even been talk of the neighbors pooling together to get a dumpster.

“All I’m seeing is the county comes out, the police comes out, or someone on animal control, whoever comes out, no action is being taken,” Jones said.

“We just want to get her help. We just want to get the yard cleaned up. We just want our street back to how it was,” said Sagovia.

Pasco’s code of compliance says the legal process can take six months to a year.

You can report possible code violations here https://www.pascocountyfl.net/services/code_compliance/index.php