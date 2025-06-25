St. Pete Pride Guide 2025: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pride Parade is happening on June 28, and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

In previous years, over 260,000 people have attended the St. Pete Pride Parade, making it the biggest pride event in the state of Florida.

St. Pete Pride Parade, Trans March and Festival

The festival will start at 2 p.m. in North Straub and South Straub parks.

The Trans March will start in Vinoy Park at 5:15 p.m., followed by the St. Pete Pride Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park north and will travel to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive.

Parking



FREE park and ride at St. Pete High School

Where: 2501 Fifth Ave. N. When: Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to midnight These lots are near the SunRunner, which will also be free No overnight parking

FREE park and ride at Tropicana Fields

Where: Lots 6 and 7 When: Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to midnight These lots are immediately adjacent to the SunRunner, which will also be free No overnight parking

Paid parking garages are available at Southcore and Sundial parking garages

PSTA

Closures



Bayshore Drive, from Albert Whitted Park north to 5th Avenue NE, will be closed from 1 p.m. until the parade ends.

Bayshore Drive, from Central Avenue to 5th Avenue NE, will remain closed until 11 p.m. when activities end in North and South Straub Parks.

The St. Pete Pier will be open for business but closed to vehicular traffic and parking from 4-9 p.m. If you decide to park at the Pier, your car will be there until it reopens that evening at 9:30 p.m.

Doc Fords will be closed on Saturday, June 28



Transportation



Free PSTA Service: The SunRunner, The Central Avenue Trolley and the Route 9 are free on June 28.

SunRunner : On parade day, take the SunRunner to 6th Ave. S., 3rd St. S or 1st St. N. to get closest to the parade route. The best departure stop is 1st Ave. N and 1st St. N

The SunRunner will depart approximately every 7 minutes from the Park & Ride locations. The last SunRunner departs at 11:30 p.m.

Tickets

The parade is free to attend.

Private viewing area tickets are available for purchase here.

For more information on St. Pete Pride visit here.