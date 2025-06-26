Adam Sandler to stop in Tampa during 'You're My Best Friend' tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Sandler is hitting the road, and this time, he's bringing his act to Tampa.

Following his sold-out 2022 and 2023 tours, the iconic comedian announced the "You're My Best Friend" arena tour, which will head to Amalie Arena on Sept. 6.

Sandler most recently dropped his "Love You" comedy special last summer, which is available to stream on Netflix and scored a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale noon Friday, June 27.