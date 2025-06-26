Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adam Sandler to stop in Tampa during 'You're My Best Friend' tour

Adam Sandler
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Adam Sandler attends the "Adam Sandler: Love You" premiere at The Plaza on Aug. 20, 2024, in New York.
Adam Sandler
TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Sandler is hitting the road, and this time, he's bringing his act to Tampa.

Following his sold-out 2022 and 2023 tours, the iconic comedian announced the "You're My Best Friend" arena tour, which will head to Amalie Arena on Sept. 6.

Sandler most recently dropped his "Love You" comedy special last summer, which is available to stream on Netflix and scored a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale noon Friday, June 27.

