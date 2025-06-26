ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips hosted DPL+ with special guest Mike Boylan from Mike's Weather Page, when the stream took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night.

Shortly into the show, viewers told Denis about hail in the area from severe thunderstorms. Viewers had also called into ABC Action News' newsroom to alert us of a tornado in Largo. The assignment desk told Denis, and Denis checked with DPL+ viewers live in real-time, who shared they also experienced a tornado.

There was no tornado warning issued, so Denis and the team relied on information from viewers to locate damage from the path of the suspected tornado. It wouldn't be until later that the tornado would be confirmed.

Denis stayed live on DPL+ until the severe weather was over. You can watch the recording of the event below.

Largo tornado coverage takes over Denis Phillips Live

Beginning on July 1, you can watch DPL+ every night on the Spot Tampa Bay 66 at 7:30 p.m.