Florida Vaccinations Florida Deaths Positive Cases Hospitalized* 5,475,209 33,116 2,033,179 84,406

Updated: Friday, March 26 at 2:46 p.m.

Vaccination Scheduling Hotlines

Citrus County | 866-201-0442

DeSoto County | 866-201-7013

Hardee County | 866-201-3158

Hernando County | 844-770-8548

Highlands County | 866-200-3858

Hillsborough County | 866-200-3896

Manatee County | 311 (941-748-4501 if dialing outside Manatee County)

Pasco County | 844-770-8548

Pinellas County | 844-770-8548

Polk County | 863-298-7500

Sarasota County | 941-861-8297

NOTE: The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 refers to the total amount to date, and they may or may not currently be in the hospital, according to the Department of Health.