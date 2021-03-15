Coronavirus Vaccines in Florida: How many people have been vaccinated across the Sunshine State

Florida's number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 was 5,475,209 on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

Below, ABC Action News is updating the latest information regarding COVID-19 administered vaccinations in Florida.

Data in DOH's summary pertain to COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and have been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (Janssen COVID19 Vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine)

VACCINATION DATA FOR THE TAMPA BAY AREA:

The DOH provided the following breakdown of the total number of people vaccinated for COIVD-19 in each Tampa Bay county:

*First dose: current number of people who have only received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

* Series complete: current number of people who have received both Moderna or Pfizer vaccine doses or one Johnson & Johnson dose and are considered fully immunized.

CITRUS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 43,809



First dose: 19,824

19,824 Series completed: 23,985

DESOTO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 7,008



First dose: 3,826

3,826 Series completed: 3,182

HARDEE TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 3,458



First dose: 1,633

1,633 Series completed: 1,825

HERNANDO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 46,813



First dose: 20,160

20,160 Series completed: 26,653

HIGHLANDS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 30,937



First dose: 20,235

20,235 Series completed: 10,702

HILLSBOROUGH TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 311,290



First dose: 163,705

163,705 Series completed: 147,585

MANATEE TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 118,144



First dose: 67,995

67,995 Series completed: 50,149

PASCO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 125,245



First dose: 61,726

61,726 Series completed: 63,519

PINELLAS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 274,704



First dose: 124,806

124,806 Series completed: 149,898

POLK TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 148,612



First dose: 81,329

81,329 Series completed: 67,283

SARASOTA TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 168,619



First dose: 86,565

86,565 Series completed: 82,054

VACCINATION DATA FOR ALL OTHER FLORIDA COUNTIES:

CURRENT VACCINE ELIGIBILITY IN FLORIDA:

As of Monday, March 15, the following are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Sunshine State:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 60 years of age and older;

Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician Required form for your physician to sign

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

*K-12 school employees 50 and over;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

*Under 50 years old not eligible at state-supported sites (parks, stadiums, etc) at this time

