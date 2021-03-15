Coronavirus Vaccines in Florida: How many people have been vaccinated across the Sunshine State

Florida's number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 was 5,475,209 on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).
Below, ABC Action News is updating the latest information regarding COVID-19 administered vaccinations in Florida.
Data in DOH's summary pertain to COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and have been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (Janssen COVID19 Vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine)
VACCINATION DATA FOR THE TAMPA BAY AREA:
The DOH provided the following breakdown of the total number of people vaccinated for COIVD-19 in each Tampa Bay county:
*First dose: current number of people who have only received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
* Series complete: current number of people who have received both Moderna or Pfizer vaccine doses or one Johnson & Johnson dose and are considered fully immunized.
CITRUS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 43,809
- First dose: 19,824
- Series completed: 23,985
DESOTO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 7,008
- First dose: 3,826
- Series completed: 3,182
HARDEE TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 3,458
- First dose: 1,633
- Series completed: 1,825
HERNANDO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 46,813
- First dose: 20,160
- Series completed: 26,653
HIGHLANDS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 30,937
- First dose: 20,235
- Series completed: 10,702
HILLSBOROUGH TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 311,290
- First dose: 163,705
- Series completed: 147,585
MANATEE TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 118,144
- First dose: 67,995
- Series completed: 50,149
PASCO TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 125,245
- First dose: 61,726
- Series completed: 63,519
PINELLAS TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 274,704
- First dose: 124,806
- Series completed: 149,898
POLK TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 148,612
- First dose: 81,329
- Series completed: 67,283
SARASOTA TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED: 168,619
- First dose: 86,565
- Series completed: 82,054
→ COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS
VACCINATION DATA FOR ALL OTHER FLORIDA COUNTIES:
CURRENT VACCINE ELIGIBILITY IN FLORIDA:
As of Monday, March 15, the following are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Sunshine State:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- Persons 60 years of age and older;
- Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
- *K-12 school employees 50 and over;
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older
*Under 50 years old not eligible at state-supported sites (parks, stadiums, etc) at this time
COVID-19 Vaccine: Where those eligible can get vaccinated in the Tampa Bay area
CORONAVIRUS 411:
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
You may have COVID-19 if you have these symptoms or combinations of symptoms:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Children have similar symptoms to adults and generally have mild illness.
Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Wearing a face mask or face covering;
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.