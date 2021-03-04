COVID-19 Vaccine: Who is eligible; where you can get vaccinated in the Tampa Bay area

Availability for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to expand in the Tampa Bay area.
ABC Action News has compiled a list of the vaccine distribution plans released by each county as well as additional locations.
Please be aware, there are fake Eventbrite accounts being made to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no charge for registration, it is free.
NOTE: The information below is subject to change. Please check back for the latest information.
Current eligibility in Florida
*As of March 25, 2021*
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- Persons 50 years of age and older;
- Persons under 50 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
- *K-12 school employees 50 and over;
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older
*Under 50 not eligible at state-supported sites
Starting March 29, Floridians 40 and older will become eligible. Staring April 5, all Floridians 18 and older will become eligible.
Floridians can preregister by visiting Myvaccine.fl.gov. Please note, not all counties are scheduling vaccines through that specific website. Check your county information below.
Florida DOH Vaccine Locator: Click here
CDC Vaccine Finder: Search by ZIP code to find vaccines near you
Florida Vaccine Hotlines by County
HOMEBOUND SENIORS
- Email: HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com
- Call: 866-779-6121
PHARMACIES
- CVS
- Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment
- CVS is offering the vaccine for Florida teachers under the age of 50, as well as daycare and preschool teachers
- Walgreens
- Vaccines will be distributed at 97 Walgreens locations in the state
- Schedule online here or by calling 1-800-Walgreens
- Publix
- Click here to schedule an appointment
- Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
- Click here to schedule an appointment
- Walmart
- Click here view participating stores and to schedule an appointment
- Winn-Dixie
- Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment
- Fresco y Más
- Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment
- Harveys Supermarket
- Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment
CITRUS COUNTY
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Citrus County by
- Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov
- Scheduling 866-201-0442
- TTY 833-476-1036
- Helpline 833-540-2058
- For the latest information, click here.
DESOTO COUNTY
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in DeSoto County by
- Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov
- Scheduling 866-201-7013
- TTY 833-476-1026
- Helpline 833-540-2075
- County call center for vaccine-related questions: 863-491-5335
- For the latest information, click here.
HARDEE COUNTY
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Hardee County by
- Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov
- Calling 866-201-3158
- TTY 833-476-1466
- Helpline 833-959-0223
- For the latest information, click here
HERNANDO COUNTY
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Hernando County by
- Visiting the CDR HealthPro™ portal at patientportalfl.com
- Calling 844-770-8548
- For the latest information, click here.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Highlands County by
- Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov
- Calling 866-200-3858
- TTY 833-476-1513
- Helpline 833-959-0220
- Vaccines are administered on an appointment-only basis at the Point Of Distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring.
- Highlands County COVID text alerts: Text HCCOVID to 888777
- Local COVID-19 Hotline: 863-402-6800
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. DAILY
- For the latest information, click here
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- County locations
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Hillsborough County by
- Visiting the CDR HealthPro™ portal at patientportalfl.com
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex (drive-thru), 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton
- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Offers Pfizer
- Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- Ed Radice Sports Complex (drive-thru), 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa
- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Offers Pfizer
- Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- TPepin's Hospitality Centre (indoors), 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa
- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Offers Pfizer
- Appointments required
- No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Hillsborough County by
- Federal Vaccination Sites
- Tampa Greyhound Track
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included)
- Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- No appointments/vehicle required (walk-up)
- Tampa Greyhound Track
- State-Supported vaccination site
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Hillsborough County by
- Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov
- Calling 866-200-3896
- TTY 844-251-5532
- Helpline 833-540-2028
- Raymond James Stadium
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Offers Pfizer
- Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Hillsborough County by
- James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
- Veterans and family members who meet the criteria below can also visit the Eventbrite registration pages at Tampa VA Events | Eventbrite to schedule vaccination appointments.
- Community members who meet State of Florida Guidelines, and who are:
- A Veteran NOT currently enrolled (not currently a patient receiving care in the VA), o
- A family member of ANY Veteran - patient of VA or not
- A family member of a VA employee
- Community members who meet State of Florida Guidelines, and who are:
- Veterans and family members who meet the criteria below can also visit the Eventbrite registration pages at Tampa VA Events | Eventbrite to schedule vaccination appointments.
- For the latest information, click here.
MANATEE COUNTY
- Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time
- Individuals can pre-register to join Manatee County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Standby Pool by
- Visiting vax.mymanatee.org
- Calling 311 (941-748-4501 if dialing outside Manatee County) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manatee County 311 callers will randomly be selecting names within Manatee County's Vaccination Standby Pool to book vaccination appointments for seniors
- Seniors should look for a call from (941) 742-4300 or a text message from 88911 and/or an email if you provided a mobile phone number or email address with your registration.
- If they miss the first call, 311 callers will try once more later. If there's no answer after two attempts, the caller's name will be placed back in the standby pool to make room for another person for an appointment.
- Please do not call 311 to ask if you have been selected. Instead look for a call from (941) 742-4300 and a friendly 311 caller will book an appointment for you.
- Seniors should look for a call from (941) 742-4300 or a text message from 88911 and/or an email if you provided a mobile phone number or email address with your registration.
- Click here, for more vaccine information.
PASCO COUNTY
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Pasco County by
- Visiting patientportalfl.com
- Those who have already created an account with CDR Maguire will receive an alert that appointments are open and will need to log into the patient portal to register for an appointment
- If the online portal is used to register instead of calling bring a printed or digital copy of the confirmation email you received containing a QR code, not a bar code
- Calling 844-770-8548
- New appointments open every Sunday at 2 p.m. for the following week
- Visiting patientportalfl.com
- Drive-thru vaccine locations:
- Saint Leo University
- Sears, Gulf View Square Mall 9409 US-19, Port Richey
- DOH-Pasco announces drive-thru clinic dates and times for the week here.
- ID required
- For the latest information, click here.
PINELLAS COUNTY
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Pinellas County by
- Visiting CDR HealthPro portal
- Calling 844-770-8548
- Call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish
- Regular updates and future vaccine availability: https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/
- For the latest information, click here.
POLK COUNTY
- Polk County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process through their portal website at https://register.polk.health instead of opting into the new statewide registration system at this time
- Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Polk County by
- Visiting and creating an account to register through the online portal here
- Calling 863-298-7500
- Will be manned for the foreseeable future by staff from both the Florida Department of Health and Polk County Board of County Commissioners from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- For the latest information, click here.
SARASOTA COUNTY
- Sarasota County DOH has opted out of the state registration, individuals can continue registering in Sarasota County by using Everbridge.
- The Vaccine Registration Support Call Center can be reached at 941-861-8297
- Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- For the latest information, click here.