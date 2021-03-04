COVID-19 Vaccine: Who is eligible; where you can get vaccinated in the Tampa Bay area

Availability for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to expand in the Tampa Bay area.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of the vaccine distribution plans released by each county as well as additional locations.

Please be aware, there are fake Eventbrite accounts being made to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no charge for registration, it is free.

NOTE: The information below is subject to change. Please check back for the latest information.

Current eligibility in Florida

*As of March 25, 2021*

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 50 years of age and older;

years of age and older; Persons under 50 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician Required form for your physician to sign

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

*K-12 school employees 50 and over;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

*Under 50 not eligible at state-supported sites

Starting March 29, Floridians 40 and older will become eligible. Staring April 5, all Floridians 18 and older will become eligible.

Floridians can preregister by visiting Myvaccine.fl.gov. Please note, not all counties are scheduling vaccines through that specific website. Check your county information below.

Florida DOH Vaccine Locator: Click here

CDC Vaccine Finder: Search by ZIP code to find vaccines near you

Florida Vaccine Hotlines by County

HOMEBOUND SENIORS

PHARMACIES

CVS Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment CVS is offering the vaccine for Florida teachers under the age of 50, as well as daycare and preschool teachers



Walgreens Vaccines will be distributed at 97 Walgreens locations in the state Schedule online here or by calling 1-800-Walgreens



Publix Click here to schedule an appointment Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.



Walmart Click here view participating stores and to schedule an appointment



Winn-Dixie Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment



Fresco y Más Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment



Harveys Supermarket Click here for participating locations and to schedule an appointment



CITRUS COUNTY

Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Citrus County by Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov Scheduling 866-201-0442 TTY 833-476-1036 Helpline 833-540-2058



For the latest information, click here.

DESOTO COUNTY

Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in DeSoto County by Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov Scheduling 866-201-7013 TTY 833-476-1026 Helpline 833-540-2075



County call center for vaccine-related questions: 863-491-5335

For the latest information, click here.

HARDEE COUNTY

Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Hardee County by Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov Calling 866-201-3158 TTY 833-476-1466 Helpline 833-959-0223



For the latest information, click here

HERNANDO COUNTY

Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Hernando County by Visiting the CDR HealthPro™ portal at patientportalfl.com Calling 844-770-8548



For the latest information, click here.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Highlands County by Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov Calling 866-200-3858 TTY 833-476-1513 Helpline 833-959-0220



Vaccines are administered on an appointment-only basis at the Point Of Distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring.

Highlands County COVID text alerts: Text HCCOVID to 888777

Local COVID-19 Hotline: 863-402-6800 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. DAILY



For the latest information, click here

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

County locations Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Hillsborough County by Visiting the CDR HealthPro™ portal at patientportalfl.com Vance Vogel Sports Complex (drive-thru), 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offers Pfizer Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) Ed Radice Sports Complex (drive-thru), 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offers Pfizer Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) TPepin's Hospitality Centre (indoors), 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offers Pfizer Appointments required No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site



Federal Vaccination Sites Tampa Greyhound Track Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included) Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson No appointments/vehicle required (walk-up)



State-Supported vaccination site Individuals can now be added to a waiting list for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in Hillsborough County by Visiting myvaccine.fl.gov Calling 866-200-3896 TTY 844-251-5532 Helpline 833-540-2028 Raymond James Stadium Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offers Pfizer Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)



James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Veterans and family members who meet the criteria below can also visit the Eventbrite registration pages at Tampa VA Events | Eventbrite to schedule vaccination appointments. Community members who meet State of Florida Guidelines, and who are: A Veteran NOT currently enrolled (not currently a patient receiving care in the VA), o A family member of ANY Veteran - patient of VA or not A family member of a VA employee



For the latest information, click here.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time

Individuals can pre-register to join Manatee County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Standby Pool by Visiting vax.mymanatee.org Calling 311 (941-748-4501 if dialing outside Manatee County) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Manatee County 311 callers will randomly be selecting names within Manatee County's Vaccination Standby Pool to book vaccination appointments for seniors Seniors should look for a call from (941) 742-4300 or a text message from 88911 and/or an email if you provided a mobile phone number or email address with your registration. If they miss the first call, 311 callers will try once more later. If there's no answer after two attempts, the caller's name will be placed back in the standby pool to make room for another person for an appointment. Please do not call 311 to ask if you have been selected. Instead look for a call from (941) 742-4300 and a friendly 311 caller will book an appointment for you.



Click here, for more vaccine information.

PASCO COUNTY

Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Pasco County by Visiting patientportalfl.com Those who have already created an account with CDR Maguire will receive an alert that appointments are open and will need to log into the patient portal to register for an appointment If the online portal is used to register instead of calling bring a printed or digital copy of the confirmation email you received containing a QR code, not a bar code Picture examples Calling 844-770-8548 New appointments open every Sunday at 2 p.m. for the following week



Drive-thru vaccine locations: Saint Leo University Sears, Gulf View Square Mall 9409 US-19, Port Richey DOH-Pasco announces drive-thru clinic dates and times for the week here . ID required



For the latest information, click here.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Pinellas County by Visiting CDR HealthPro portal Calling 844-770-8548 Call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish



Regular updates and future vaccine availability: https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/

For the latest information, click here.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process through their portal website at https://register.polk.health instead of opting into the new statewide registration system at this time

Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment in Polk County by Visiting and creating an account to register through the online portal here Calling 863-298-7500 Will be manned for the foreseeable future by staff from both the Florida Department of Health and Polk County Board of County Commissioners from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



For the latest information, click here.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County DOH has opted out of the state registration, individuals can continue registering in Sarasota County by using Everbridge.

The Vaccine Registration Support Call Center can be reached at 941-861-8297 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

