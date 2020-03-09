Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State

FLORIDA — Florida's number of positive coronavirus cases is currently at 763 as of Saturday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

Of those cases, 706 are Florida residents and 57 are non-Florida residents.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Florida:

POSITIVE CASES IN FLORIDA:

The DOH provided the following breakdown of Florida residents and non-Florida residents who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Sunshine State:

Alachua (25 Cases)

Baker (1 Cases)

Bay (1 Cases)

Bradford (0 Cases)

Brevard (5 Cases)

Broward (164 Cases)

Calhoun (0 Cases)

Charlotte (2 Cases)

Citrus (8 Cases)

Clay (6 Cases)

Collier (28 Cases)

Columbia (0 Cases)

Dade (169 Cases)

Desoto (0 Cases)

Dixie (0 Cases)

Duval (25 Cases)

Escambia (1 Cases)

Flagler (0 Cases)

Franklin (0 Cases)

Gadsden (1 Cases)

Gilchrist (0 Cases)

Glades (0 Cases)

Gulf (0 Cases)

Hamilton (0 Cases)

Hardee (0 Cases)

Hendry (0 Cases)

Hernando (6 Cases)

Highlands (0 Cases)

Hillsborough (47 Cases)

Holmes (0 Cases)

Indian River (5 Cases)

Jackson (1 Cases)

Jefferson (0 Cases)

Lafayette (0 Cases)

Lake (4 Cases)

Lee (17 Cases)

Leon (4 Cases)

Levy (0 Cases)

Liberty (0 Cases)

Madison (0 Cases)

Manatee (13 Cases)

Marion (2 Cases)

Martin (1 Cases)

Monroe (1 Cases)

Nassau (1 Cases)

Okaloosa (12 Cases)

Okeechobee (0 Cases)

Orange (29 Cases)

Osceola (21 Cases)

Palm Beach (56 Cases)

Pasco (8 Cases)

Pinellas (29 Cases)

Polk (10 Cases)

Putnam (1 Cases)

Santa Rosa (3 Cases)

Sarasota (14 Cases)

Seminole (12 Cases)

St. Johns (9 Cases)

St. Lucie (1 Cases)

Sumter (4 Cases)

Suwannee (0 Cases)

Taylor (0 Cases)

Union (0 Cases)

Unknown (1 Cases)

Volusia (11 Cases)

Wakulla (0 Cases)

Walton (4 Cases)

Washington (0 Cases)

Several out-of-state residents have tested positive in the state; including a Georgia resident currently in Alachua County and a California Resident who is currently being isolated at her sister's home in Hillsborough County.

FLORIDA DEATH TOLL

As of Saturday, March 21, 12 Florida residents have died from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to new numbers from the DOH.

FLORIDA COVID-19 STATISTICS

According to the DOH, here are the latest numbers related to COVID-19 in Florida:

Positive Cases: 763 (706 Florida residents in the state + 57 non-Florida residents in the state)

• Pending Test Results: 1,005

• Negative Test Results: 7,570

• Number of People Tested: 9,338

Officials in Florida have not released information on recovered patients in the state, but the DOH's interactive map lists the number of recovered cases in the U.S. and globally.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DECLARED A PANDEMIC

On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic.

Worldwide, more than 286,932 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and over 11,906 deaths have reported.

TERMS TO KNOW:

Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.

Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.

Repatriated: A Repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States, and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy.

Quarantine: Restricting movement of healthy people who may have been exposed to an infection to see if they become ill.

Isolation: Separating sick people from healthy people to prevent spread of disease.

Pandemic: An outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population.

CORONAVIRUS 411:

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:



Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

This blog is being updated daily. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

