Free COVID-19 tests are back, now available to order online again

TAMPA, Fla. — Free COVID-19 tests from the federal government are back.

The government has relaunched its program to provide tests to Americans, and people can order them online starting Monday.

Each household can order up to four free tests online from COVIDtests.gov.

There were supply chain issues with home tests in the past, so the Biden Administration said it’s trying to get ahead of that this respiratory season.

The government shipped more than 755 million tests the first time around with this program.

If you order tests, they’ll come with information about how to verify expiration dates on some of the tests you may already have.

“The FDA has postponed the expiration dates of many of the tests out there. So don’t throw your COVID tests out,” said Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Tampa.

Some of the expiration dates have been extended well past what’s printed on the box.

“Check the label who manufactured it, go online, and see if from that company website if the expiration has been extended on COVID tests,” said Ross.

“A lot of people have COVID tests at home, and you shouldn’t throw it out because even though it looks like it expired by the date on the box, it could be very well still useful to be able to self-diagnose COVID,” he added.

Health experts believe these tests are coming at a good time, ahead of an anticipated winter surge.

Cases and hospitalizations have already been increasing over the past few months.

Doctors believe better access to tests will help limit the spread.