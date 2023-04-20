New COVID mutation 'arcturus' spreads, causing different symptoms in children

TAMPA — Researchers are now monitoring COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, also known as arcturus.

“It seems to be taking off a little bit,” said Dr. Michael Teng, Virologist and USF Health Associate Professor.

Health officials believe it’s about 20% more infectious than the original omicron variant.

“Which is really pretty impressive to me, given that this virus is already probably the most infectious virus known to mankind. So I’m not really sure when this thing is going to stop,” said researcher and public health expert Dr. Thomas Unnasch.

Arcturus is the reason behind a current surge of cases in India, with about 11,000 new cases each day being reported.

The World Health Organization announced that it’s monitoringthis subvariant, as it’s now been detected in dozens of countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alsotracking the mutation.

There have already been a few cases detected in the United States. The latest CDC data show it’s making up about 7.2% of new cases.

“I think we’re going to see an uptick and my guess is probably we’ll see something similar to what they’re seeing in India,” said Unnasch.

The good news is doctors don’t believe this subvariant is causing more severe disease.

However, they are seeing it impact more kids, causing different symptoms than other mutations, including an increase in pink eye and higher fevers.

“It’s not that we haven’t seen it before. It’s just that it’s more frequent with this one,” said Teng.

As arcturus continues to spread, health officials say we can expect to see more kids getting infected.

“Another thing that I think we’re seeing maybe in India as well is the first evidence that this is probably going to become a pediatric disease. That’s where a lot of the viruses sort of end up,” said Unnasch.

The emergence of this subvariant comes as the FDA just amended its guidance on bivalent vaccines, authorizing them for all doses administered to people six months and older, including additional doses for certain groups.

The new guidance includes recommending that people who are 65 and older get a second dose four months after their initial bivalent shot.

The FDA is also now recommending that most people who are immunocompromised get an extra dose at least two months after their first bivalent shot.

“Because we are worried about a surge in infections with a more transmissible variant, now is a pretty good time to start boosting your immunity so that when we do see more cases of this new variant that you know your immune system will be prepared to combat it,” said Teng.

Doctors believe the current bivalent shots should work against arcturus.