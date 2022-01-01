Lydia Vazquez is a multimedia reporter for ABC Action News in Tampa Bay. She joined the team in March of 2022. Lydia was born and raised in the hot desert of Las Vegas.

She graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas where she primarily covered sports throughout the city. Lydia spent the last couple years reporting and anchoring local news in the Midwest. And now, she's ECSTATIC to call Tampa Bay home.

In her free time you can catch Lydia popping into any and every food spot in town. She loves to be outdoors, with family and explaining jokes that are (not) funny. If you have any story ideas or just want to chat you can find her on social media at @itslydiavazquez or via email at lydia.vazquez@wfts.com.

