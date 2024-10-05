Watch Now
Hundreds of volunteers are helping clean up trash and debris in Treasure Island

Treasure Island Adopt a Beach and Keep Pinellas Beautiful are working to clean up our coast as they organize volunteer beach clean-ups.
  • Anyone interested in volunteering can click here.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Lydia Vazquez takes a look at the efforts and how you can get involved.

Tropical Storm Milton is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane at landfall with Florida's west coast.
ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips discusses the potential impacts on Tampa Bay.

Tracking the Tropics | October 5, Evening Update

