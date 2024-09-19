New Howard Frankland bridge is entering final phase of construction

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Nearly $865 million later and the new Howard Frankland bridge is entering its final phase of construction.

The new bridge will consist of eight lanes: four general-use lanes in each direction and four tolled express lanes in each direction. The express lanes are expected to open early 2026.

"The benefit will be added capacity and connectivity. This is the most traveled bridge that connects Tampa and St. Pete. So, you're going to see a big improvement to traffic flow in this area," David Alonso, Construction Senior Project Manager for FDOT, said.

This project has been in the works since 2020 and now drivers can expect some relief as FDOT says nearly all of the bridge footings and columns have been completed.

"I'm real happy because every time I go south to Sarasota or South Florida I go across it a lot and it's been a pain going through construction," resident Marty Fleischman explained.

When completed the new bridge will be 168 feet wide which is the largest by surface area in Florida.

"We have cameras that will be able to see crashes as soon as they happen and respond more quickly. You know, the express lanes being separate is also going to be a safety benefit because it will take traffic off general use lanes," Greg Deese with FDOT explained.

A bicycle/pedestrian pathway is also under construction. Once the new bridge is built the existing northbound/eastbound bridge will be removed.

The roughly 250,000 people who drive on the Howard Frankland bridge daily can expect to the new bridge to open early next year…

"It's long overdue and going back the other way going into town it's still a problem getting on 275. Doesn't seem like they've solved that yet. One step at a time, but I hope it's getting better and better," Fleischman added.