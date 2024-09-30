Watch Now
New Port Richey community picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene

The Rotary Club of Holiday and dozens of volunteers are teaming up to help rebuild all they've lost by collecting donations at the Collaboratory in downtown New Port Richey.
  • Residents of New Port Richey are left picking up the pieces after floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses.
  • The Rotary Club of Holiday and dozens of volunteers are teaming up to help rebuild all they've lost by collecting donations at the Collaboratory in downtown New Port Richey.
  • Volunteers served more than 600 meals to people in need on Sunday alone.
  • If you're interested in helping, contact the Collaboratory across from the Chamber of Commerce as organizers said there are about 40 homes they still haven't been able to get to.


"I knew this would happen"
