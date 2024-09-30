New Port Richey community picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene

- Residents of New Port Richey are left picking up the pieces after floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses.
- The Rotary Club of Holiday and dozens of volunteers are teaming up to help rebuild all they've lost by collecting donations at the Collaboratory in downtown New Port Richey.
- Volunteers served more than 600 meals to people in need on Sunday alone.
- If you're interested in helping, contact the Collaboratory across from the Chamber of Commerce as organizers said there are about 40 homes they still haven't been able to get to.

