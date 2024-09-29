John's Pass businesses devastated by floodwaters during Helene

- Some businesses at John's Pass are left picking up the pieces after floodwaters from Hurricane Helene caused major destruction.
- Business were gutted and debris lines the boardwalk as the hurricane wiped the town clean.
- Dylan Hubbard gives ABC Action News Reporter Lydia Vazquez a deeper look at the damage and what recovery will look like.
"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
