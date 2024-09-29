Watch Now
John's Pass businesses devastated by floodwaters during Helene

Some businesses at John's Pass are left picking up the pieces after floodwaters cause major destruction.
  Some businesses at John's Pass are left picking up the pieces after floodwaters from Hurricane Helene caused major destruction.
  • Business were gutted and debris lines the boardwalk as the hurricane wiped the town clean.
  • Dylan Hubbard gives ABC Action News Reporter Lydia Vazquez a deeper look at the damage and what recovery will look like.


"I knew this would happen"
