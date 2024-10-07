Mosquito Control District says its out in full force after Hurricane Helene

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Pasco County Mosquito Control District is urging the public to be proactive in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses.

This comes after the county reported three confirmed case of dengue-fever.

"Mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal and these guys are your heroes, the ladies and gentlemen that work in mosquito control industry, they're really doing everything that they can to protect your health," Adriane Rogers said.

Rogers told us mosquito control is targeting mosquitoes that hatch in the water before they become flying and biting adults, especially during a time so many people are having to keep their doors and windows open with piles of debris from the hurricane which can collect water.

"We also have an issue with dengue fever this year... So we really want to be making sure that we're doing everything we can to get out here and control mosquito populations so that we don't have any additional mosquito disease transmission," Rogers added.

She said you want to make sure you're wearing insect repellent and try wearing long sleeve shirts and pants to cover up any exposed skin.