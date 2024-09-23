Watch Now
Candlelight vigil held for 16-year-old boy shot and killed outside Citrus Park mall

Peter (PJ) Hyman Jr. was just 16 years old when he was shot and killed outside of Citrus Park Town Center Mall on September 14. His family and friends held a vigil to honor him on Sunday night.
  • Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 15-year-old boyfor his role in the shooting. He was charged with murder in the second degree, minor in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Lydia Vazquez caught up with friends and family, who are pleading with others in the community to put the guns down.

