USF fans pack Raymond James Stadium as Bulls take on Miami

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday was the first time South Florida Bulls and Miami Hurricanes have met since 2013 and fans outside Raymond James Stadium were out in full force.

"USF football is definitely very back. It's a very exciting experience. The student section is very happy to have a good football team again," Nathan Coffin shared.

The University announced ground-breaking for the stadium will be the week of USF's homecoming in mid-October 2024.

"It's going to be easy to access our stadium. We don't have to come out here 30 minutes away from campus. It'll be right there we can all just walk to the stadium. No more Ubers!" Antonio Holmberg added.

Fans eager to back the Bulls said there's nothing quite like the college football experience.

"This is, I feel like, a one of a kind experience especially being in a state like Florida. We get to experience this together!" Heather Schofield said.

"I'm just happy to see USF get their fan base back. School spirit is back. We got a packed house tonight. I just love to see it. Everyone's out here supporting us. It's great to see the football program grow," Logan Buggy said.