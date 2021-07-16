It's a Good Morning to be in Temple Terrace

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Temple Terrace.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Walking Club: Exploring Riverfront Preserve in Temple Terrace

If you’re looking to get away from it all, consider visiting Riverfront Preserve in Temple Terrace. This quiet spot has an ‘Old Florida’ feel. Just don’t forget the bug spray!

Temple Terrace research center testing 4 new COVID-19 treatments

“I found this study that was providing treatment and also I think it’s really important to be part of research and further the information that we have so we better understand the disease and the treatments," said Yesena Artigas.

Artigas tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and decided to use it as an opportunity to participate in a study held by Moore Clinical Research.

The study is looking for people 18 and old who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and are not in the hospital.

Brag Book: Temple Terrace 17-year-old is a superstar in more ways than one

In Temple Terrace, there's a 17-year-old girl who is wowing others.

Saige Davis is an artist and rising senior at Brooks Debartolo High School. She holds an impressive 6.1 GPA and is part of several different school groups.

"National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and then the National Spanish Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society and the Students of Color Association at my school," Davis says.

Updated Family Recreation Complex in Temple Terrace provides large pool and fitness center

The Family Recreation Complex in Temple Terrace is now updated and providing more amenities for families across the Tampa Bay area.

From youth camps and swim lessons to adult fitness classes and programs, the recreation complex is creating new opportunities for family fitness.

Temple Terrace redevelopment brings new bank, restaurants, spa and sandwich shop to 56th and Busch

For years, people in Temple Terrace have been pushing for a true downtown center at the intersection of 56th Street and Busch Boulevard. Now, that dream is being realized after nearly two decades. There are now new places to show, eat, and luxury apartments to live in.

Temple Terrace Community Gardens provides place for families to grow their own vegetables

Tucked away in three areas here in Temple Terrace are three amazing community gardens.

Temple Terrace Arts Council helps bring community together

A small but mighty non-profit in Temple Terrace is making a big difference.

The Temple Terrace Arts Council has been around for 50 years.



Amazon opening new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace in the fall

A brand new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open this fall in Temple Terrace.

The center will hire about 1,000 people with wages starting at $15 per hour, plus benefits.

City of Temple Terrace, Rotary Club come together to help Vietnam Veteran

The city of Temple Terrace and the Temple Terrace Rotary Club are coming together to help a disabled Vietnam Veteran in their community.

The man's home was cited for overgrown vegetation. However, the man's brother called the city to see what can be done. They learned he was in hospice and dealing with cancer.

'Temple Scare-Us Dead & Breakfast' front-yard display is over-the-top tribute to late Halloween fan

The "Temple Scare-Us Dead and Breakfast" is unlike any front-yard Halloween haunt you will see this year.

There are creepy animatronics and punny touches and, well, Baby Yoda, 'cuz who doesn't love Baby Yoda.

The event is free with plenty of candy for the kiddos. But it's the weird wonderful backstory that is so unforgettable.

State-of-the-art baseball field for kids with special needs in Temple Terrace

A unique Tampa Bay area league for kids with special needs opened a state-of-the-art field in Temple Terrace.

Buddy Baseball is open to all kids with disabilities. Players can register online.

The one-of-a-kind new field is located behind Lewis Elementary School. It opened in January 2020.

Empty Closet program aims to get foster children what they need and support foster parents

The West Florida Foster Care Services Empty Closet program has a goal to provide clothing, baby supplies, furniture, strollers, bikes and scooters to foster parents so they're equipped for the unique needs of the children they are fostering.

The organization is collecting donations of these items. They will clean and sort them, and then make them available as needed to foster families.