Amazon opening new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace in the fall

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A brand new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open this fall in Temple Terrace.

The center will hire about 1,000 people with wages starting at $15 per hour, plus benefits.

The robotics fulfillment center is designed to help increase the speed of getting packages out of the warehouse and shipped to your home but also helping its employees.

Robert Packett, Amazon's Regional Director of Operations says, "One of the great benefits, though, of these new robotic fulfillment centers, is the speed that it actually helps increase, not only for the fulfillment side, but it also reduces walking, and, you know, helps ergonomically for our associates as well. Because they don't have to walk around a big fulfillment center anymore. "

Amazon currently has seven fulfillment centers in Florida, 13 delivery stations, 29 fresh markets and Whole Foods stores.

About eight weeks before the fulfillment center opens, Amazon will post the positions available.