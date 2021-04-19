Temple Terrace research center testing 4 new COVID-19 treatments

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A research center in Temple Terrace is one of 140 places across the country chosen to test four new COVID-19 treatments.

Moore Clinical Research is looking for more than 200 volunteers who have tested positive in the last 10 days to take part in the study. The study is looking for people 18 and old who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and are not in the hospital.

The study is testing treatments that come as a pill, an inhalant, a rapid infusion and a shot.

Participants:



Must be 18+ years of age

Must have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID 19

Must test positive for COVID 19 - on-site testing available

Compensation up to $2,000 for time and travel

Study-related phone and in-clinic visits with Physician at no cost

No insurance is needed

Participants who are eligible for the infusion treatment will have a risk factor that put them at higher risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. That includes being age 60 or older, being a current smoker, or having one of the following conditions: chronic lung, kidney, or liver disease; obesity; hypertension; cardiovascular disease; diabetes; or current cancer or immunosuppression

Participants eligible for the other ages may be at higher or lower risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

To learn more or enroll visit MooreCR.com, www.ACTIV-2.org or call site phone number: 813-948-7550.