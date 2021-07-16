Updated Family Recreation Complex in Temple Terrace provides large pool and fitness center

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Family Recreation Complex in Temple Terrace is now updated and providing more amenities for families across the Tampa Bay area.

LEARN MORE | Family Recreation Complex

From youth camps and swim lessons to adult fitness classes and programs, the recreation complex is creating new opportunities for family fitness.

The Aquatics Center at the Family Recreation Complex features five pools, including the main pool, kiddie pool with kiddie splash playground, fun pool, and plunge pool, complete with a giant slide, offering a birds-eye view of the facility.

Families will also now find a new playground on-site, giving children a safe place to play.

After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, city leaders say it's been wonderful to fully open back up and provide a place where families can enjoy everything Temple Terrace has to offer.

"All of my staff, and myself included, are thrilled to have the kids back," said Karl Langfeld, who serves as the Leisure Services Director for the City of Temple Terrace. "To have the swim lessons back and to have the youth program kids back, we are now doing what we're here to do."

The City of Temple Terrace has also provided a state-of-the-art gymnasium and fitness center for people of all ages. It is fully equipped with resistance and cardiovascular fitness equipment, this facility offers a full range of workout options for beginners and seasoned users alike.