Temple Terrace Arts Council helps bring community together

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A small but mighty non-profit in Temple Terrace is making a big difference.

The Temple Terrace Arts Council has been around for 50 years.

"I don't really know we have great citizens that just love Temple Terrace, and then they find a way to help our community, and some gravitate towards the arts. And they help us now in our organization, which is about 12 people right now. And we could always use more," explains James Chambers, President of the Temple Terrace Arts Council.

Together, they put on a huge arts festival every year and a fundraiser called Art en Blanc.

But, it was through COVID-19 they found themselves being the light in the community.

Cheri Donohue, 2nd President of the Arts Council says, "If you participated in that, every time you go by that you say, Oh yeah, I did a little piece of that, that little squiggly line is mine, or that fish is mine, or that piece of the quilt is mine. And that's what we want people to do is we believe that Temple Terrace, people believe in Temple Terrace, and why not show it through art."

"So we put it out there. And let me tell you, the citizens jumped on it right away. It was incredible. They not only produce posters, and flyers and signs, and they decorated their houses. And we have a piece that's a quilt made of all the things and all the reasons that make Temple Terrace special to you. So what we realize now is that we are the reason people respect and appreciate art because the Arts Council is alive in Temple Terrace." explains Donohue.

And it's because of non-profits like the Arts Council that people find a way to create a diverse community and keep others involved.

"And you know, we've had two monikers over our history. We were the city for living, which still one of my favorites, but we're also amazing since 1925. So you know, we gotta go with both of those," explains Donohue.

