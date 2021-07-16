Brag Book: Temple Terrace 17-year-old is a superstar in more ways than one

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — In Temple Terrace, there's a 17-year-old girl who is wowing others.

Saige Davis is an artist and rising senior at Brooks Debartolo High School. She holds an impressive 6.1 GPA and is part of several different school groups.

"National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and then the National Spanish Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society and the Students of Color Association at my school," Davis says.

Luckily, according to her, the group meet-ups are scheduled on different days so she's able to take part in all of them.

"I really like being a part of a lot of clubs," Davis said. "I'd say National Honor Society is my favorite. So I really love to make time for that."

She doesn't just go above and beyond at school though. Davis also sets aside time to volunteer at the Community Food Pantry in Carrollwood once a month. She says it's her favorite place to volunteer.

Davis helps bag groceries, checks produce and whatever else she can do to make sure people in need have food to eat. Recently, Davis helped get food ready ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

"She's the one who arrives early, who stays late, who says, 'What else can I do?'" says Monica Wilson, Director, Community Food Pantry. "She actually knows because of the storm. We're kind of changing our distribution the next few days and she said, Oh, I'll stay late today and I'll come early on Thursday. So she's that girl who just — she realizes how important is to get back to other centers to be that lift."

Davis says volunteering is important, especially as a teenager.

"I think it's so important as a teenager because your brain is still developing that way you can like see how your actions affect other people. And you can empathize for other people as much because it's really important when you're growing up," she says. "Volunteering here you can see who you're helping, which is really great. And you can like see what you're giving to them and how much it helps them."