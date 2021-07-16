Temple Terrace Community Gardens provides place for families to grow their own vegetables

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Tucked away in three areas here in Temple Terrace are three amazing community gardens.

We checked out the gardens at Riverhills Park and it was beautiful.

Dozens of families and community members are able to have a plot here to garden and grow whatever they want.

Shelby Alinsky with the Temple Terrace Community Gardens says, "I just think that it's just a really good place for people to be especially you know, with COVID. We had a lot of interest come in because people wanted to be self-reliant. And so you know, gardening is just a really fun way to get outdoors with your family and your friends and to meet people you would have otherwise never met before"

Anyone can take part in the community garden program. Just click here to find out more information.