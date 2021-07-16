City of Temple Terrace, Rotary Club come together to help Vietnam Veteran

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The city of Temple Terrace and the Temple Terrace Rotary Club are coming together to help a disabled Vietnam Veteran in their community.

The man's home was cited for overgrown vegetation. However, the man's brother called the city to see what can be done. They learned he was in hospice and dealing with cancer.

"He was cited about 10 days ago for overgrown grass and weeds, overgrown vegetation. So when we received the phone call, our hearts bled, and we felt that he needed some help. Not only is the brother dealing with cancer issues, the gentleman that we were speaking to the brother, he's also got health issues as well. So we reached out to our Rotary Club this week. And they were very pleased and happy to help us out this morning, to do some yard work to clean up the property. He's very appreciative that we're here today. He can't thank us enough. And to me, that's a great pat on the back," explains Tom Borroni, Director of Code Enforcement at the City of Temple Terrace.

The city called the Rotary Club to help. This week, the two, along with a local Boy Scout Troop, came together to clean up the home and make things right.

"As far as if one of the houses looks bad, the whole neighborhood kind of goes down. So it's just a way to keep the entire neighborhood, you know, looking good, feeling good, safe, that sort of thing. So you know, happy neighborhood, happy people, happy community. And it all works well together," explains Rachele Pawlowski, the Temple Terrace Rotary Club President.

The partnership between the two actually began in 2010 when the housing market crashed and homes started falling in disrepair more.

They actively work together to help those in their community keep their homes up to compliance.