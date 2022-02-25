It's a Good Morning to be in Pinellas Park

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Pinellas Park.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Pinellas Park train store going strong after 45 years

In a newer location, just off 49th Street, you'll see murals with trains on them at HR Trains and Toys.

The family-owned business, dubbed Florida's Largest Train Store, is in its 45th year.

Inside is any train lover's paradise. But, just about anyone can find something to enjoy here.

Saddle Up Riding Club improves, changes lives in Pinellas Park one rider at a time

The Saddle Up Riding Club is an equine therapy center in Pinellas Park.

It was started 18 years ago by Kellie Sipos but in 2021 she thought it may all be coming to an end.

The owner of the property the club sat on wanted to sell and asked Saddle Up to vacate.

Fortunately, days later someone purchased the property and kept the club in place.

Tampa Bay Automobile Museum in Pinellas Park features dozens of antique cars

A true hidden gem is tucked away in the Gateway Center Business Park just off U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.

The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum is full of antique cars as part of a family-owned collection. In total, they have 83 cars in the collection and usually about 75 on display.

Pride in the Park encourages homeowners to 'spring clean'

A big event in Pinellas Park takes place in just a few weeks — Pride in the Park.

The city gives out free permits to those who live in city limits and want to make improvements to the home they live in.

The free permits include things like new roofs, fences and patios.

The city also places dumpsters throughout the community to give homeowners a chance to do some spring cleaning.

Artistry at Park Station to provide live, work homes to Pinellas Park

A public-private partnership in Pinellas Park is adding 27 mixed-use homes in the city.

The Pinellas Park Community Redevelopment Agency and Namaste Homes partnered together to develop the Artistry at Park Station.

Five of the homes will be live, work units, with additional space and ADA accessibility for potential clients.

Industrial projects boom in Pinellas Park

It's definitely not a secret anymore — Pinellas County is booming with all kinds of new construction.

In Pinellas Park, The Gateway Center is one of the prime industrial developments that is seeing tons of new businesses come in.

'Party in the Park' to feature tons of family-friendly games in Oldsmar

In an effort to get people outside, the city of Oldsmar is hosting Party in the Park on Friday night.

Dozens of games will be on hand, so they encourage you to bring family and friends to play.

Pinellas Park brings back Country in the Park for its 30th year

The 30th annual Country in the Park will happen this year at England Brothers Park.

Every year, the event is full of nationally known and local musicians. This year, it will include a live rodeo with bull riding.

Food and drinks are provided by local nonprofits as a fundraising effort.

Pinellas Arts Village provides home for nearly a dozen artists in Pinellas Park

Take a quick drive along Pinellas Park's Park Boulevard, you may notice murals and artwork along a strip of businesses.

Inside one of them, the Pinellas Arts Village is where 11 local artists are able to create and sell their pieces of work.

Freedom Farm of Tampa Bay hopes to help veterans with mental health through equestrian program

Nestled past the hustle and bustle of Pinellas Park is a farm hoping to make a difference in many lives in Tampa Bay.

"You've probably heard it before, but horses are really a mirror of your emotions," explained Lesley Mastalerz, Founder of Freedom Farm Tampa Bay.

CEOs step in to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity in Pinellas Park

The cost of housing in Florida is skyrocketing and the American dream is becoming almost unattainable for a lot of people.

"We're receiving more and more calls on a regular basis, more families are living in hotels, and motels, just because it's actually more affordable than finding a place to rent. Many places are requiring first month, last month, security deposit, and you know, the average person does not have that built up," said Habitat for Humanity CEO Mike Sutton.

Pinellas Park farm teaches kids valuable lessons

This month the City of Pinellas Park opened a new educational experience that’s changing the way kids look at how they eat their breakfast,. It’s a project that’s been more than three years in the making.

Community Christian Academy was the first school to take an official field trip to the City of Pinellas Park’s Agricultural Farm.