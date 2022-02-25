Watch
'Party in the Park' to feature tons of family-friendly games in Oldsmar

City of Oldsmar
In an effort to get people outside, the city of Oldsmar is hosting Party in the Park on Friday night.
Posted at 5:04 AM, Feb 25, 2022
OLDSMAR, Fla. — In an effort to get people outside, the city of Oldsmar is hosting Party in the Park on Friday night.

Dozens of games will be on hand, so they encourage you to bring family and friends to play.

"This event really is just another opportunity for us to try to bring people that wouldn't normally come to the parks, to the parks, and bring people with them and have some fun," John Linse, Supervisor of Oldsmar Recreation Services said.

A lot of the games are ones that would normally be played inside, like chess and Jenga. But, they'll also have disc golf, hockey, mobile video games and other team-building activities.

Entertainment will be provided by Hold a Grunge and there will be food trucks.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at R.E.Olds Park in Oldsmar.

The event is free. To find out more, click here.

