Pinellas Park brings back Country in the Park for its 30th year

Posted at 5:02 AM, Feb 25, 2022
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The 30th annual Country in the Park will happen this year at England Brothers Park.

Every year, the event is full of nationally known and local musicians. This year, it will include a live rodeo with bull riding.

Food and drinks are provided by local nonprofits as a fundraising effort.

"My father actually started it 32 years ago, and the city council, and it's just an opportunity to give back to the community," Sandra Bradbury, Mayor of Pinellas Park said. "The event is free. Of course, nonprofits sell foods, drinks, things of that nature. So that gives them an opportunity to raise money during the year."

The free event is on March 19 at England Brothers Park. Festivities kick off at noon.

You can see the full lineup by clicking here.

