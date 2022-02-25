Pride in the Park encourages homeowners to 'spring clean'

A big event in Pinellas Park takes place in just a few weeks — Pride in the Park.

The city gives out free permits to those who live in city limits and want to make improvements to the home they live in.

The free permits include things like new roofs, fences and patios.

The city also places dumpsters throughout the community to give homeowners a chance to do some spring cleaning.

"Pride in the Park was actually started by Mayor Mel Densmore back in 1969. We provide dumpsters throughout the community. It gives the homeowners a chance to kind of do some spring cleaning," explained Mayor Sandra Bradbury.