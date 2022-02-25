Pinellas Park train store going strong after 45 years

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — In a newer location, just off 49th Street, you'll see murals with trains on them at HR Trains and Toys.

The family-owned business, dubbed Florida's Largest Train Store, is in its 45th year.

Inside is any train lover's paradise. But, just about anyone can find something to enjoy here.

From very elaborate sets to building a train and all its accessories to Thomas the Train for the little ones, it's fun for kids of all ages.

"It's about making a miniature world of your own, is the way I see it, as well as entertaining with our Christmas trains around the tree and all that," Dennis Hoffman, HR Trains and Toys said.

Our ABC Action News crew stopped in on a Monday and we found a store full of "kids" enjoying themselves, from a 7-year-old searching for his birthday gift to adults just looking for their next project.

"They are, they'll go all the way to 100. We get them in here of all ages, and they're also excited about the trains," explained Hoffman.

Hoffman took the time to show our crew just how elaborate some of these trains can be. The technology on these "toys" is pretty elaborate, from light-up tracks to smoke billowing from the engine.

HR Trains and Toys did see an increase in business due to COVID-19 and people having to stay inside. But, hobby stores can oftentimes be considered a thing of the past. One thing we found here, is you'll find a friend wanting to teach you everything they know about a hobby they love so much.

"Well, we are a family business, and our goal is to make people happy with a hobby. Give them the things they need," explained Hoffman.