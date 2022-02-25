Pinellas Arts Village provides home for nearly a dozen artists in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Take a quick drive along Pinellas Park's Park Boulevard, you may notice murals and artwork along a strip of businesses.

Inside one of them, the Pinellas Arts Village is where 11 local artists are able to create and sell their pieces of work.

"Well, artists are an important and often overlooked part of the community. We're really at the heart of the community. Like I mentioned, we offer services to the community here, which normally people pay for it, but we do it free of charge. But also artists transform communities," John Gascot, Pinellas Arts Village said.

The City of Pinellas Park is highly supportive of this venture, too.

The Pinellas Arts Village also runs a nonprofit aimed to serve underserved youth by providing a safe environment for self-expression.

"That means communities of color, LGBTQ youth, girls, but we're open to everybody because there's some sort of importance and children of privilege creating alongside children who are not of privilege so that they see that there's not such a difference between them," explained Gascot.

Saturday, February 26, is the fourth Saturday Block Party at the Pinellas Arts Village. You're able to meet these artists and get a look at what they do.

The party kicks off at 4 p.m.