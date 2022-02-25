CEOs step in to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The cost of housing in Florida is skyrocketing and the American dream is becoming almost unattainable for a lot of people.

"We're receiving more and more calls on a regular basis, more families are living in hotels, and motels, just because it's actually more affordable than finding a place to rent. Many places are requiring first month, last month, security deposit, and you know, the average person does not have that built up," said Habitat for Humanity CEO Mike Sutton.

But, on a newly developed street in Pinellas Park, the dream of owning a home is becoming a reality. Habitat for Humanity is building 70 homes.

Sutton said, "The Habitat program is really focused around that affordable homeownership component. So we fall on that area on the housing continuum. And, for us, it's about helping families achieve the American dream and have an affordable place to live."

We stopped by as the crew and volunteers were building a home that will belong to the Middlebrooks family.

Some of the volunteers were made up of CEOs who are coming together to join the mission of making the American Dream attainable.

"Well, we've always valued the work that Habitat does in the community, we believe in the power of housing and affordable housing and what it means to these families. And we worked here in this community and Pinellas, for almost 15 years now. And both as you know, certainly as business leaders, but also as residents, and to be able to get back to the community where you live is really powerful," said Rue21 CEO Bill Brand.

"As someone who's very passionate about the health and wellness world, I'm a believer that healthy living is a human right. And part of that is a safe home, and to be able to afford that to families who have on their own made a commitment. It is so powerful," Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW, International said. "And to Bill's point, you know, we've been involved with Habitat for many, many years. And we've seen the incredible impact that it's had on families and its had on the community. And we absolutely want to continue to support that."

There are qualifications you have to meet to become eligible for a Habitat for Humanity home. Click here for more information or for information on how you can help.