Artistry at Park Station to provide live, work homes to Pinellas Park

A public-private partnership in Pinellas Park is adding 27 mixed-use homes in the city.

The Pinellas Park Community Redevelopment Agency and Namaste Homes partnered together to develop the Artistry at Park Station.

Five of the homes will be live, work units, with additional space and ADA accessibility for potential clients.

The homes are being built with three different floor plans, all are two bedrooms and designed to stay in an affordable price range.

"You'll notice that it has a little artsy feel, and hence the name Artistry at Park station, it was really meant to be that connective tissue between our arts village and the city center," Laura Canary, Pinellas Park Economic Development Manager said.

"At Namaste Homes, what we're trying to accomplish is, is we need to find find a way to to get those public-private partnerships in place. So we can create that workforce housing, affordability," Frederic Samson, President of Namaste Homes said.

Artistry at Park Station is the first of many plans in the city, including creating a city center.

"The live-in work units are available for someone to be able to operate a small business from home. More than just working from home more like, able to, you know, to have clientele coming in wasn't allowed to, to purchase goods," explained Samson. "It allows them to operate from home this way. And the advantages here with the art district and the connection is just this is a great benefit to the community,"

The plans also include adding a park to the area. While the vision is just getting started, city leaders hope it will be complete in about 10 years.

"So Artistry at Park Station is really the first of many projects, we hope. So they were the pioneer coming in, the first public-private partnership that we worked on for a redevelopment like this. But we really hope that this is the catalyst, it's going to be again, just the start of our future city center," said Canary.

Homes are still available at Artistry at Park Station and prices are around the $255K mark.