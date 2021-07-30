It's a Good Morning to be in Dade City

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Dunedin.

Senior volunteers at AdventHealth Dade City earn legend status for decades-long commitment to service

Jan Devine and Jo Ann Fiorelli are Dade City superstars.

Best friends and community standouts, Jan, 87, and Jo Ann, 79, volunteer at AdventHealth Dade City.

They have both put in serious time helping the hospital, especially Jan, who's volunteered at the site for 48 years.

Walking Club: Exploring the Hardy Trail in Dade City

Explore Dade City by foot this weekend on the Hardy Trail. It’s also a great launching point to check out more of this charming city.

Take a wild safari ride at Dade City's 50-acre Giraffe Ranch wildlife preserve

Giraffe Ranch in Dade City has a fun, absolutely appropriate nickname: "Giraffic Park."

Although you won't find any velociraptors (hopefully), the 50-acre wildlife preserve feels otherworldly, filled with some 500 beautiful animals, some of which are true ancestors of dinosaurs (I'm looking at you, double waddle cassowaries).

The Block brings brewery, fitness and weddings to Dade City

In Dade City, an old 1920s car dealership is getting new life.

For the past several years, the dealership has been under renovation as it slowly turns itself into a Dade City hot spot.

Hannah Sakellaris is the new manager of The Block. She says the addition of this new place is going to be big for the younger generation that's moving in.

Dade City's Pioneer Museum focuses on old Florida history

"The museum officially started in 1961 we received a number of farmhouse implements as a donation," explains Andy Warrener, Historical Research Specialist at the Pioneer Museum.

Inside this property tucked away in Dade City, you'll find old Florida history.

"It tracks Florida history all the way through the Spanish colonization. Florida's history as a territory, as a state through the Civil War, through the lumber and the citrus boom, all the way up to 1945, which is the section we're standing in right now. The World War Two section or 1945 section," says Warrener.

Thirteen buildings line this property and give a huge insight into what Florida life used to be like.

Kumquats are rich in Dade City history

The nation's largest producer of kumquats is located right in the heart of Dade City.

The Kumquat Growers is celebrating 50 years of growing the sweet and tart fruit for thousands of people.

Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm gets you up close and personal

The Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm has called Dade City home for about eight years. Prior to that, it was Plant City.

Debbie and Norvel Pettis started the farm after learning how the Alpacas fiber can be used for different things.

Brag Book: Dade City superstar is a force on and off the field

DD Navarro, just 14 years old, is a force to be reckoned with on the softball field.

She's a power hitter — and playmaker! There's not a position she can't play. Pitcher, first baseman, third baseman, she does it all and very well. She's got the trophies and the medals to prove it.

Lanky Lassie's Shortbreads shine in downtown Dade City

Mary Katherine Saughter is a natural when it comes to selling her shortbreads at Lanky Lassie's Shortbread in Dade City.

She's had some time to perfect her great-grandmother's recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation.

"She used to teach my mom how to make it and then my mom taught me and then I used to make it for my hotel owners for Christmas," Saughter said.

She's been selling her shortbreads with unique flavors for 10 years online.

FDOT widening State Road 52 in Dade City; adding new safety changes

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening and realigning SR 52 from Uradco Place to Fort King Highway in eastern Pasco County.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON pre-season ticket sale features discounted tickets for 2021

It's only July, but it's not too early to start thinking about Halloween and some good scares!

SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its 7th season this fall and for a limited time only, SCREAM-A-GEDDON is offering a 10% admission ticket discount with promo code JULY21.

Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park, to reopen November 2021

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park announced it will reopen in winter 2021.

The park will reopen on Nov. 10 and tickets are on sale now.

TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park takes you to new heights in Dade City

Get ready for a thrilling experience from the treetops!

TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park in Dade City is one of the largest obstacle courses of its kind in Florida.

The TreeHoppers park features a total of nine different courses with over 100 unique elements, creating a series of adventures to lead you throughout the Florida forest.