Take a wild safari ride at Dade City's 50-acre Giraffe Ranch wildlife preserve

DADE CITY, Fla. — Giraffe Ranch in Dade City has a fun, absolutely appropriate nickname: "Giraffic Park."

Although you won't find any velociraptors (hopefully), the 50-acre wildlife preserve feels otherworldly, filled with some 500 beautiful animals, some of which are true ancestors of dinosaurs (I'm looking at you, double waddle cassowaries).

The main attraction is an hour-plus safari ride that gets you up close and personally feeding giraffes, petting camels and maybe even hosing down rhinos. All ages welcome. Tickets start at $119.

The ranch is run by Lex Salisbury, who most famously ran the Lowry Park Zoo for decades. His tours are smart, funny and absolute bliss for any diehard wildlife fans.

For more information on Giraffe Ranch, including package upgrades include lemur and otter feedings, click here.