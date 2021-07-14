Watch
SCREAM-A-GEDDON pre-season ticket sale features discounted tickets for 2021

It's only July, but it's not too early to start thinking about Halloween and some good scares!

SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its 7th season this fall and for a limited time only, SCREAM-A-GEDDON is offering a 10% admission ticket discount with promo code JULY21.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s 2021 season will feature Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction opening on September 10, along with 5 other fan-favorite blood-pumping haunted attractions, sinister characters and a horrifying Monster Midway.

Tickets start at $24.95. To purchase tickets, click here. Use promo code JULY21 at checkout for the 10% admission ticket discount.

The pre-season ticket sale will run for a limited time only. The 2021 SCREAM-A-GEDDON season begins September 10, 2021.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City, FL 33525.

For more information, click here.

