Senior volunteers at AdventHealth Dade City earn legend status for decades-long commitment to service

DADE CITY, Fla. — Jan Devine and Jo Ann Fiorelli are Dade City superstars.

Best friends and community standouts, Jan, 87, and Jo Ann, 79, volunteer at AdventHealth Dade City.

They have both put in serious time helping the hospital, especially Jan, who's volunteered at the site for 48 years.

"When you go home, you always feel good about what you've said and what you've done," says Jan, who's inspired myriad family members to enter service and medical fields. "I've had a really good life, and I feel like we should all pay back."

They have continued to calm and comfort patients, guiding them around the hospital or simply listening to them, throughout the pandemic.

They have no plans to retire.

They simply want to inspire others to volunteer and help their own communities.

"You just learn to be a better person and to give more," says Jan.

For more on volunteering opportunities with AdventHealth, click here.