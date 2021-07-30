Brag Book: Dade City superstar is a force on and off the field

DADE CITY, Fla. — DD Navarro, just 14 years old, is a force to be reckoned with on the softball field.

She's a power hitter — and playmaker! There's not a position she can't play. Pitcher, first baseman, third baseman, she does it all and very well. She's got the trophies and the medals to prove it.

She made the Varsity team at Pasco High School last year as a freshman, the same year the team made history!

"Our team, we made it to regionals, and that was the first time that our softball team has went to regionals since 2013," says DD.

She's also racking up wins off the field as a straight-A student with a 4.3 GPA.

Even recognized by Dade City Mayor Camille Hernandez for her accomplishments. Her pitching coach says there's nothing DD can't do.

"I think the cool thing about DD is that she really does apply herself to so many different things that I don't first see her going like down one avenue and being successful. But really having like the world is her oyster and being able to branch out to so many things because she's such a great person and talking to her so great that I don't think she's going to be limited to you know, just fitting in one type of box."

The oldest of four girls, she takes her role as big sister seriously.

"I have to be the role model for them because if they see that I'm doing something wrong, they're gonna think it's okay," DD says. "Then they see me doing good things. They're gonna say, I want to be like that."

That includes always making time to give back. DD volunteers all over Dade City, at her church and in the community.

"I feel like it's really important to me because, like, I know that I'm helping other people. And I know that if I help them, they're gonna, like, have a lot of like, relief. And I know that, like, that's a very like, comforting feeling. And also, like, it makes me feel good about myself knowing that I helped someone," DD says.