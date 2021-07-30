FDOT widening State Road 52 in Dade City; adding new safety changes

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is widening and realigning SR 52 from Uradco Place to Fort King Highway in eastern Pasco County.

Google Maps SR 52 Widening and New Alignment between Uradco Place and Fort King Road

Between Uradco Place and Bayou Branch Canal the existing road will be widened to a four-lane divided roadway.

East of Bayou Branch Canal, the new alignment of four-lane divided SR 52 will be built south of the existing SR 52 tying into Clinton Avenue.

Clinton Avenue between CR 579 and Fort King Road will be widened to a four-lane divided road as well.

Clinton Avenue between Pasadena Avenue and US 301 will also become the new SR 52.

The section of the existing SR 52 between Bayou Branch Canal and US 301 will be designated CR 52 after the construction of the new SR 52 is complete.

There will also be new bike lanes, shared-use paths, stormwater ponds, sidewalks, street lighting, and more through the various projects.

Construction is expected to finish in the summer of 2024.

