Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm gets you up close and personal

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm has called Dade City home for about eight years. Prior to that, it was Plant City.

Debbie and Norvel Pettis started the farm after learning how the Alpacas fiber can be used for different things.

Currently, they have 65 Alpacas on their property and a handful of llamas.

Debbie Pettis says, "I think people find it also fascinating that how much their fiber can be used for so many different things from yarn to fiber arts, wall hangings. And it's wonderful because we share them once a year. So every year they just grow back that fiber. So it really is a great animal to raise."

Sweet Blossom Farms does tours but they take a break in the summer because of heat.

They'll restart in the fall where you can learn about the animals.

