It's a Good Morning to be in Apollo Beach

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Apollo Beach.

I-75 construction project at Apollo Beach Blvd. to create overpass to connecting U.S. 41 to U.S. 301

The Apollo Beach Blvd. (Paseo Al Mar)/I-75 Roadway Construction Project will extend the existing four-lane divided highway, creating an overpass on I-75 to connect U.S. 41 to U.S. 301.

The connection is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Big Bend Road by providing an additional route option for residents and commuters in the South Shore area, according to Hillsborough County.

The Florida Aquarium's Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach will soon open a free visitors center

They are raising babies at the Florida Aquarium's Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach.

"We really are a nursery for coral," says Keri O'Neil, senior scientist of the coral conservation program at the facility. "We're simply raising them up and giving them a headstart before releasing them into the ocean."

Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is fun for the whole family

The Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is one of the few beaches in Tampa Bay where dogs are welcome.

"As long as your pet is on a six-foot leash, come and enjoy this beautiful beach with your dog and your family and your kids, just a great spot," explains Chris Kiddy with Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management.

TECO Manatee Viewing Center won't reopen until fall 2021

Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center will remain closed until the fall of 2021 due to COVID-19.

It is scheduled to reopen next season on Nov. 1, 2021.

Hillsborough County officials continue to monitor water quality after Piney Point leak

Hillsborough County environmental leaders continue to monitor water quality in the Apollo Beach area after the Piney Point leak in Manatee County.

Wildlife in Tampa Bay, especially near the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, is critical.

State and county leaders plan to upgrade I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road in Riverview

State and local lawmakers are taking steps to make your morning commute from Riverview faster.

Starting this summer, the Florida Department of Transportation and Hillsborough County are planning to upgrade the I-75 and Big Bend Road interchange. It will span from Covington Garden Drive to Simmons Loop.

The county is hosting a virtual public engagement opportunity for the project through June 7. Click here for more information.

Charter captain combines passion for fishing with knowledge of environment

There are schools of fish, and then there’s going to school to learn about fish. For one Apollo Beach charter captain, he’s going to make sure every trip out on the boat is a learning experience.

When you go fishing with Captain Mike Murphy, you aren’t just going to hook a snook, you’re also going to reel in an education.

“I want them to understand why they are catching the fish and why Tampa Bay is such an incredible resource,” said Murphy, captain of Fish This Inshore Charters.

Cypress Creek Co-op opens storefront in Apollo Beach

Neighbors helping neighbors. That's exactly how the Cypress Creek Co-op started here in Apollo Beach.

A group of neighbors started a Facebook page to help create the co-op so they could all get more affordable fruits and vegetables.

"So each week, we put together what's considered a bin or a box and we do it at a flat rate. So typically, a week is a medium for $20 and a large for $30. And we pack it cool with as many local produce items as possible. Of course, we kind of source out for things that aren't in season. But it can be anywhere from 10 to 12, fruits and veggies that we put together for 20 bucks. So it's a very cost-efficient way for families to feed with a great budget line," explains Cassandra Adams.

TECO's Big Bend Plant to retire 2 coal units

If you've ever traveled near Apollo Beach, you've definitely noticed the smokestacks, some may even say they're an iconic part of Tampa Bay.

TECO uses eco-friendly hungry sheep to 'mow' grass in expanding solar energy fields

The sheep are a much greener alternative to gas-guzzling lawnmowers. They love to eat the grass growing under the solar energy panels TECO has on several sites.

The hundred-some Katahdin sheep are all female on the 100-acre Big Bend Solar site.

Tampa Bay area construction boom, disappearing wetlands contribute to flooding in neighborhoods

The Tampa Bay area is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan regions in the country with an average of 1,000 new residents a week moving into town.

The I-Team has uncovered that the building boom is affecting wetlands and causing flooding in new neighborhoods.

Florida's bar shutdown forces formerly successful Riverview brewery out of business

Four Stacks Brewing Company is keeping their Apollo Beach location up and running. However, the Riverview location was forced to close up shop when the state shutdown bars and breweries, despite a successful first year operating that location.

“We had to make a decision to buckle down and minimize expenses here, permanently shut down and focus on Apollo Beach,” said Nathan Hangen, founder of Four Stacks Brewing Company.

The Apollo Beach location is still open and going strong. Click here for the latest updates and drink deals.