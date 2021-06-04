I-75 construction project at Apollo Beach Blvd. to create overpass to connecting U.S. 41 to U.S. 301

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Apollo Beach Blvd. (Paseo Al Mar)/I-75 Roadway Construction Project will extend the existing four-lane divided highway, creating an overpass on I-75 to connect U.S. 41 to U.S. 301.

The connection is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Big Bend Road by providing an additional route option for residents and commuters in the South Shore area, according to Hillsborough County.

In addition to improving access for drivers in South Hillsborough County, the project will also enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety by incorporating Vision Zero principles such as upgraded bike lanes and ADA-compliant sidewalks.

While impacts will be minimal for families living in the project area, drivers can expect temporary traffic pattern changes on I-75 during construction.

All work is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2022.

The more than $26 million construction project was designed in 2016 by Hillsborough County and is being funded by the County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and the developer, according to Hillsborough County.