Hillsborough County officials continue to monitor water quality after Piney Point leak

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Hillsborough County environmental leaders continue to monitor water quality in the Apollo Beach area after the Piney Point leak in Manatee County.

Wildlife in Tampa Bay, especially near the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, is critical.

Fishing in the Apollo Beach area is not just a past-time, it's a lifeline, too.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen says environmental experts in the area are keeping a close eye on what could, or could not, happen.

"And at the moment, things appear to be fairly stable. But as we are learning, you really don't see the results, the environmental impacts of this type of a situation until some time has passed. So we're watching very closely, we're getting regular reports. And if there are water quality issues that come up, they're going to be dealt with very aggressively," says Cohen.

USF Marine Biologists are studying the water quality from Piney Point and say the issues don't appear to be widespread.