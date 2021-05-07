State and county leaders plan to upgrade I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — State and local lawmakers are taking steps to make your morning commute from Riverview faster.

Starting this summer, the Florida Department of Transportation and Hillsborough County are planning to upgrade the I-75 and Big Bend Road interchange. It will span from Covington Garden Drive to Simmons Loop.

WFTS-TV Drivers can expect crews to widen Big Bend Road from a four-lane to a six-lane divided road. Commuters will also see new pedestrian, bicycle and bus facilities.

Additionally, there will be a new I-75 southbound exit ramp and changes to the I-75 northbound entrance ramp to help improve traffic flow.

Commissioner Stacy White said the construction should start this summer and be finished in 2024. Because the project will be constructed in a "design-build" manner, it will be finished faster than a typical project of this kind.

"So just in a couple of short years, that project should be completed not started but completed in just a couple of years," White said. "I'm excited about that."

Drivers can also expect a new bridge on Old Big Bend Road over Bullfrog Creek.

This will be especially helpful for kids walking to and from nearby schools.