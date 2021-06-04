TECO's Big Bend Plant to retire 2 coal units

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — If you've ever traveled near Apollo Beach, you've definitely noticed the smokestacks, some may even say they're an iconic part of Tampa Bay.

Two of the coal units are set to retire soon. Unit 2 is set to retire in November as part of the Big Bend Modernization project.

Big Bend Unit 3 will retire in April 2023, TECO says that's 18 years early.

According to TECO, the modernization project will be complete in 2023 and have state-of-the-art combined-cycle natural gas units, which can produce 1,090 megawatts of energy.

The modernization project is supposed to lower fuel costs and is a greener product.