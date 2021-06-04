Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is fun for the whole family

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is one of the few beaches in Tampa Bay where dogs are welcome.

"As long as your pet is on a six-foot leash, come and enjoy this beautiful beach with your dog and your family and your kids, just a great spot," explains Chris Kiddy with Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management.

Located off US 41, a 25-minute drive from Downtown Tampa, this preserve offers a lot more than sun and sand.

"We’ll catch some whiting, some sheep’s head, trout, whatever’s running that day," Don Rhone says, "The warm water discharge from the power plant makes this one of the premier places to fish."

A brand new observation tower gives you a look around the entire reserve.

"Peaceful, it really does, it makes a huge difference, your day is really what you make out of it," Isaiah Stewart says.