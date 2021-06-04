Cypress Creek Co-op opens storefront in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors helping neighbors. That's exactly how the Cypress Creek Co-op started here in Apollo Beach.

A group of neighbors started a Facebook page to help create the co-op so they could all get more affordable fruits and vegetables.

"So each week, we put together what's considered a bin or a box and we do it at a flat rate. So typically, a week is a medium for $20 and a large for $30. And we pack it cool with as many local produce items as possible. Of course, we kind of source out for things that aren't in season. But it can be anywhere from 10 to 12, fruits and veggies that we put together for 20 bucks. So it's a very cost-efficient way for families to feed with a great budget line," explains Cassandra Adams.

The rest is just a story of great success.

In the first week, 16 people signed up. The second week more than doubled. And in just a few months they had hundreds of people.

Today, they have more than 20,000 members and that number is still growing.

Just last week they held a ribbon-cutting on their first storefront.

Sarah Dill with the Co-op says, "For the first day in here was lots of members coming in. And we actually had members place orders that are coming in to pick up today, too. So some faces we were expecting and some others not."

"This is all here because of the people who participate. We're 100% this Co-op belongs to everyone that's involved. And we all feel that the reason that it has done so well, it's exceeded and grown the way it has, is because it belongs to everyone. We're all involved. We've all painted these walls, we've all unloaded these trucks, we've all greeted these customers. So it belongs to everyone. So and I think the community feels that. And we love giving back to them. And in return, they support us as well," explains Adams.

