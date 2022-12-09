Happy Holidays Tampa Bay

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on the holiday season in the Tampa Bay area.

Bikes for Christ helping people get transportation this holiday season

Bikes for Christ, a local non-profit in Tampa Bay, is helping people get to and from work this holiday.

They work with local organizations in four different counties in Tampa Bay.

Tampa's Winter Village returns with new activities

Downtown Tampa is being transformed into an entire Winter Village.

Take a stroll through Curtis Hixon Park and be surrounded by beautiful lights, holiday shops with local artisans, and, new this year, curling!

Busch Gardens' Christmas Town celebrating 10 years

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating 10 years of its annual Christmas Town tradition.

The annual event features millions of lights, holiday-themed shows and food.

The event is included in daily admission and runs through Jan. 9.

Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa

Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa this holiday season with tons of lights across the park.

As ZooTampa transforms into the holiday atmosphere, guests are able to walk through a Lantern Lullaby, Gingerbread Jubilee and visit the Forest of Fantasy with a light show and music every 15 minutes.