Bikes for Christ helping people get transportation this holiday season

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Bikes for Christ, a local non-profit in Tampa Bay, is helping people get to and from work this holiday.

They work with local organizations in four different counties in Tampa Bay.

Founder Pat Simmons said giving the gift of transportation is something he's passionate about.

"It's important to me because I have a passion for cycling, and I was able to find something and combine my passion with something that actually had a purpose," Simmons said. "And that's helping people in need, that are trying to make life-changing decisions. And for the better, not just for themselves, but for their families and get them on the right course now and on down the road."

Bikes for Christ also accepts donations, and they could also use volunteers to participate in outreach events.

Click here if you can help.